Neuroscientist shares three things you should avoid to ‘protect your brain’

A neuroscientist has shared three things you should avoid doing to protect your brain.

Emily McDonald, 24, shared her tips to prevent symptoms such as brain fog and forgetfulness.

She suggested we shouldn’t reach for our phones as soon as we get up in the morning – and instead should wait at least 20 minutes before scrolling.

The brain is transitioning between sleep and waking during that time, Emily explains.

She also said eating processed food can be a factor in brain fog and forgetfulness, adding that “whole foods and good fats” are good for the brain.

Finally, Emily insisted people should avoid “negative self-talk”.