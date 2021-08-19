A group of animal lovers has built a special rope to help red squirrels safely cross a busy road to reach a stash of hazelnuts.

Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group erected the rope after they noticed dozens of rodents were dying on the stretch of road.

The clever creatures ditched the road within days in favour of the rope bridge, in Cramlington, Northumberland.

The local group’s chairman, Leon Savage, 41, said: "It’s fantastic we can protect the red squirrels from danger, and it’s also great for community engagement”.