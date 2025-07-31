Britain’s rarest breeding bird successfully nests in UK for first time in six years

Britain's rarest breeding bird has successfully nested in the UK for the first time in six years, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has announced.

Two Montagu's Harriers have raised four healthy chicks, all of which have taken their first flights, the charity said.

The medium-sized birds of prey's status is described as "precarious" and they need special protection — they are a Schedule 1 listed species on The Wildlife and Countryside Act, meaning that it is illegal for any person to intentionally or recklessly disturb them while it is building a nest or is in, on or near a nest containing eggs or young; or disturb dependent young of such a bird.