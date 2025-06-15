Victoria Beckham includes Brooklyn in sweet Father’s Day tribute to David

Victoria Beckham featured her son, Brooklyn, in a Father’s Day tribute to David, sharing a video of the family on Instagram on Sunday, 15 June.

The 26-year-old and his siblings, Harper and Cruz, sat beside their father as they sang “Sherry” by The Four Seasons.

It comes after rumours of a rift between Brooklyn and his family.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much,” Victoria wrote.

It is unclear when the video was filmed.