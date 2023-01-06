Adorable moment couple surprise each other by proposing at the same time

This is the moment a couple discovered that they both planned a surprise proposal for each other on the same day.

Flint and Sarah-Jean were skating along the California coastline when Flint got down on one knee.

Their partner then did the exact same thing with an identical ring box.

Both skaters had secretly invited their friends and family to a skate along Long Beach and hired a photographer each.

“My first thought was that she had bought the same ring-box as me... I knew straight away that it was going to be perfect,” Flint said.

