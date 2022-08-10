First Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new home

The first ever litter of Pallas’s cats to be born at Cotswold Wildlife Park were seen exploring their new home.

Cotswold Wildlife Park announced their arrival on Monday (8 August), marking International Cat Day.

Tull and Penelope are the proud parents of the kittens, who are the first to be born at the facility since the species was introduced in 2010.

Births in captivity are considered rare for Pallas’s cats, with just four other European zoological collections successfully breeding the species in the past year.

