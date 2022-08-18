'He saved my life': Owner says cat pounded his paws on her chest after heart attack

A hero cat has saved his owner’s life after she suffered a heart attack in her sleep.

Sam, 42, was asleep when her seven-year-old cat Billy woke her up at 4:30am.

Realising she was unable to move her body and had a shooting pain down her right hand side, Sam’s mother rushed her to hospital where she was told she’d had a heart attack in her sleep.

“He’s never woken me up in the night before, he never bothers you... Who knows if I would have got up without him,” Sam said.

