Chester Zoo monkey snatches seagull from sky before savagely killing it

This is the “horrifying” moment a monkey scaled a 20ft-tall pole to snatch a passing seagull out of the sky - before savagely smashing it to death against its perch and eating it.

Bec Adamson was enjoying a “lovely day out” at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, with her son last Saturday when she says she saw a balancing monkey snatch a large bird as it flew past.

The monkey even appears to “lick blood off its fingers” as the outstretched bird becomes limp following the fatal five-minute battering.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters