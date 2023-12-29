Sea lions stroll along street during Chile fishermen protest

A group of sea lions and seagulls decided to take a trip about town during a fishermen’s protest in the town of Valparaiso, southern Chile, on Thursday 28 December.

Three southern sea lions were seen calmly walking in front of police vehicles during a blockade.

Over them, a flock of seagulls flew while others ate fish on an armoured vehicle’s hood.

Riot police did not seem to mind the animal presence.

Fishermen closed streets and protested to demand a government bonus that would compensate them after a ban of hake fishing.