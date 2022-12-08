A real-life “grinch” received instant karma after he karate kicked a community Christmas tree.

The hapless teenager was caught on CCTV trying to impress his friends by attacking the 8ft fir outside shops in Northampton and fell over trying to kick it down.

Footage shows him sprawling to the ground after misjudging his attempt, while those around him burst into hysterics.

He can then be seen rubbing his leg and grimacing before taking out his anger on the tree again, ripping the lights off as he runs away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.