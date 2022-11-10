Father learns to skateboard for foster daughter in new John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis have used their Christmas advert to shine a spotlight on children in care in the UK.

Unlike adverts of Christmas past with high production value, this year’s is more toned down.

“The Beginner” features a father struggling to master skateboarding, set to Mike Geier’s cover of “All the Small Things” by Blink-182.

At the end of the advert, it’s revealed why he took up the sport.

“For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked,” Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis, said.

