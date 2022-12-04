The Duke of Sussex has recorded a Christmas message while dressed as Spider-Man for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved British Forces children and young people.

Wearing the superhero costume, Prince Harry said: “Christmas is a time where we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents.

“But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever.”

