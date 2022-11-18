A human-sized emotional support teddy bear is now available to buy, just in time for Christmas.

The £135 “Loving Bear Puffy” is a plush figure in the shape and size of a male human body, but with the head of a half-asleep bear.

It’s the brainchild of a Bulgarian company founded by model Ina Marholeva, who describes the bear as “a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone.”

The company boasts their 5ft 7in man-bear “replaces the need for physical presence”.

