Christmas tree couple planted 44 years ago now stands 50ft tall in front garden

A Christmas tree plated by a couple 44 years ago now stands 50ft high in their front garden, and is the only bright landmark in one of Britain’s darkest villages.

Christopher and Avril Rowlands dug a hole for their £6 fir outside their front window in Inkberrow, Worcestershire to mark their first Christmas together in their new home way back in 1978.

More than four decades later, the whopping tree now towers over their property and is decorated with festive lights each year.

It is the only illumination in the village, which has no street lighting.

