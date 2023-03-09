Cocaine cat: Wild serval ‘on drugs’ rescued in Ohio

An African serval was found in an Ohio neighbourhood having ingested cocaine.

The wild cat, named Amiry, had escaped from a suspect’s vehicle and ran up a tree.

Police called Cincinnati Animal CARE to report what hey initially thought was a leopard.

Servals are illegal to own in the state.

Dog wardens managed to capture the serval but its leg broke in the process.

The animal is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, where he has received medical care and is “doing well.”

It is unclear how the wild cat was exposed to cocaine.

Sign up for our newsletters.