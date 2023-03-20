Jonathan Pie comedically simplifies professor’s climate change description

Tom Walker and other comedians have teamed with Climate Science Breakthrough to "translate" jargon into "human."

Portraying his fictional character, Jonathan Pie, he helps out professor Joanna Haigh in this "no-nonsense" clip.

"What could go wrong," he says, after relaying that we're "defrosting" the coldest places on our planet.

Regarding oil and gas extraction, Walker says: "When you're in a hole, stop digging, that's the proverb. Not, dig even more to maximise profits until the whole planet is doomed."

