Watch: Prince Andrew arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation

Prince Andrew has arrived at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation.

The Duke of York wore ceremonial robes of the Order of the Garter as he arrived by car alongside daughter, Princess Beatrice.

However, the controversial royal will have no formal role in the coronation, just like Prince Harry, and was booed by crowds lining the streets of London.

Last June, he was disallowed from appearing alongside senior royals at the Order of the Garter ceremony.

