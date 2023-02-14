Artist turns rubbish skip into his new home to highlight cost of living crisis

An artist has taken the drastic measure of converting a skip into his new London home to highlight the cost of living crisis.

Harrison Marshall plans to live inside the skip for a year in Bermondsey, remarking he has “definitely seen worse listed on SpareRoom and RightMove.”

He says the project is a statement about rent prices “going through the roof” in London and further afield across the UK.

This video shows Marshall giving BBC Breakfast a tour of his quirky new home.

