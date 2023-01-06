Martin Lewis predicts when £900 cost of living payments will be made.

Martin Lewis has made a prediction of when he expects the £900 cost of living payments will be made.

The MoneySavingExpert founder says the payments will be made in three installments throughout the 2022/2023 tax year.

Speaking on his podcast, he said that his best guess is that the first payment will be made after 6 April of this year.

After that, he thinks the second payment will be made in either October or November, and the final one likely in March of 2023.

He explains his rational in this clip.

