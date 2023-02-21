Dippy the diplodocus: 85ft dinosaur skeleton assembled at Coventry museum

Dippy the Diplodocus, the nation’s “favourite dinosaur”, has been installed at a Coventry museum.

The 85ft-long skeleton has taken up residency at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum.

In 2017, Dippy went on a “tour” of the UK after leaving London’s Natural History museum following a 112-year stay.

After a brief stint back in the capital, the life-size replica will be on view in the West Midlands for the next three years.

Tickets to see Dippy in the museum’s covered court are free.

Public viewing begins on Monday, 20 February.

