Sir David Jason has opened up about a “seriously bad” case of Covid he had this summer, revealing that the virus left him so weak that he collapsed when getting out of bed one night.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the actor described how he had to crawl to get to the toilet.

“I collapsed and I fell against the radiator. I was so weak... You know when you see a walrus if you watch David Attenborough, and they crawl on land? That’s what I did,” the Only Fools and Horses star said.

