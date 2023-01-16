Critics Choice Awards: Brendan Fraser breaks down as he wins Best Actor for The Whale

Brendan Fraser broke down in tears as he accepted his award for Best Actor at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

Overcome with emotion, he said: “If you, like a guy like Charlie I play in this movie, struggle with obesity ... I want you to know that if you too have the strength to get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”

His impassioned acceptance speech was met with a standing ovation at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The actor won the award for his performance as Charlie in The Whale.

