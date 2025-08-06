Danielle Lloyd issues warning to fans in candid cancer update

Danielle Lloyd issued a warning to fans as she had a mole removed from her stomach following her skin cancer diagnosis.

The model, 41, disclosed her melanoma diagnosis in February 2025 and has urged her followers not to ignore any changes to their skin.

Lloyd explained that her mole had changed in colour and size, and she had it removed so it could be biopsied, in a video posted on Tuesday (5 August).

"I never thought this would happen to me… until it did," she said.

"If something doesn’t look or feel right, see a doctor. Protect your skin: Use high SPF, cover up, say no to sunbeds."