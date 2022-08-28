David Beckham ‘french kisses’ dogs as he feeds them biscuits from his mouth

David Beckham has been showing fans how he celebrates International Dogs Day - by feeding his pooches biscuits using his mouth.

The former football ace knelt down as his three dogs, Sage, Fig and Olive, took it in turns to prize a Digestive biscuit from his chops.

"Is it kind of weird that he likes to French kiss the dogs?" wife, Victoria, can be heard joking off-camera.

'I'm so jealous of those dogs', one Instagram user commented.

