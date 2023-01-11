David Bowie’s daughter has shared old footage of the pair playing the keyboard together in a touching tribute on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The singer died on 10 January 2016, following a liver cancer diagnosis 18 months earlier, two days after the release of his album Blackstar.

In an Instagram post, Lexi Jones shared a clip of the pair playing the instrument together, alongside a childhood photo.

“7 years ago today. I miss you,” the model wrote.

