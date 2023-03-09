Delta sends passenger 13 replacement suitcases after damaging her luggage

A woman has claimed that Delta sent her 13 suitcases by “mistake” after agreeing to replace her luggage that was damaged during a flight.

TikTok user @gisele_rochefort shared a video of the unexpected delivery she received, which included “some packages” sent by the airline.

After unboxing them all, Gisele revealed “13 Ricardo Beverly Hills bags”.

“I think they made a mistake,” she added.

Gisele then showed the bags stacked up against her TV cabinet.

“It’s called interior design, sweetie,” she added, joking about her new home decor.

