Demi Moore hugged Giorgio Armani in a sweet clip the actor shared to remember the Italian fashion designer, who died at the age of 91 on Thursday (4 September).

Sharing the wholesome moment online, along with a range of photos of herself with Armani as well as wearing his designs, Moore reflected on their time working together.

She said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani. I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year.”

Moore, who collaborated with Armani on looks for her award season run for her starring role in The Substance, praised the 91-year-old for helping “bringing Elisabeth’s sparkle to life”.

“I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr Armani.”