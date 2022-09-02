Dolly Parton launches pet apparel collection

Dolly Parton has launched a new clothing collection for pets called “Doggy Parton.”

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a video promoting the line.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the apparel will support animal rescue organisation Willa B Farms.

