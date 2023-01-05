Dog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered

A dog with a flair for drama served up harrowing expressions for hours after he was neutered.

Katherine Kennedy filmed her Australian heeler Chance’s reaction in the hours following the operation.

This hilarious compilation video shows Chance in his “freaked out” state, with Katherine saying he looks like he’s seen “three wars.”

His ‘drama’ began the moment she arrived to pick him up from the vets, with his prolonged howls heard all the way from the reception area.

She said the “stink eye” treatment lasted for days after the routine procedure in October of 2021.

