Deaf puppy learns sign language to communicate with owner

A deaf puppy learned sign language in eight weeks to be able to communicate with his owner.

Rafa, a seven-month old Spanish Water dog, now knows nine different signs including “sit”, “watch me”, and “spin”.

Owner Jo Le Page discovered Rafa couldn’t hear just one day after getting him, after she noticed he didn’t respond to any noise.

The pre-school worker then set out to train him with hand signals, learning “sign language for dogs”, and hopes Rafa could become a therapy dog in the future.

