Watch: 95lb Rottweiler freed after getting stuck under shed in Texas

Footage shows the heartwarming moment a 95lb (43kg) pet Rottweiler was rescued by police officers after getting stuck under a shed in Texas.

Roxie accidentally trapped herself under the floor panels of the shed while chasing a possum in North Richland Hills on 9 July.

The hapless pooch was found peeking out from the wood, prompting her owners to call the North Richland Hills Police Department (NRHPD) for assistance.

Officers used a crowbar and a saw to pry loose the wooden floorboards apart and free Roxie.

"Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing ok," NRHPD said.