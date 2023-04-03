Man in Trump mask ‘directs’ traffic outside Trump Tower ahead of court hearing

A man posing in a Donald Trump mask "directed traffic" outside Trump Tower ahead of his historic court appearance.

Mr Trump is travelling to New York for his in-person arraignment on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Manhatten grand jury.

He is facing criminal charges connected to a so-called hush money payment made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 campaign.

This video, filmed in the days running up to the historic hearing, shows the scene outside Trump Tower as crowds gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.