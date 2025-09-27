Record-breaking donkey stands at an enormous 167cm tall

A pair of donkeys at a sanctuary in Lincolnshire have been awarded spots in the 2026 Guinness Book of World Records.

Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary resident Dynamic Derrick (aka Derrick) measured 167 cm (5 ft 5 in), verified on 24 February. His stablemate, Bambou, was confirmed to have the longest ears on a living donkey at 35cm (1ft 1in) on the same date.

The sanctuary, based in Huttoft, said their world record certificates could be viewed at their gift shop.

"Our boys have done it," they added.