A comedian stopped his show to get assistance for a man who was having a heart attack in the crowd, before later going to the hospital to finish the set in front of him.

On 12 September, during a performance in Washington, Drew Lynch asked: “Is everything okay?” when an audience member, later identified as Dick Wende, went into cardiac arrest.

Members of the audience sprang into action and called emergency services, whilst another performed CPR and checked for a pulse.

After being taken to the hospital, Mr Lynch went to the ward to finish the set that Mr Wende had missed.

“Sitting and laughing with his family for hours in a hospital room was truly the reminder I needed for why comedy is so needed,” the comedian wrote online.