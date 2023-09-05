Eamonn Holmes ‘can’t walk’ and reveals his health is ‘not good’

Eamonn Holmes said that he “can't walk” and revealed that his health is “not good” on his first show back at GB News after a summer break.

The Breakfast anchor, 63, gave the update while he was talking to guest Tim Franklin, who is running around the world.

The TV presenter revealed how he struggling after undergoing spinal surgery last year, after which he suffered an bad fall.

As Mr Franklin spoke of his own health issues, Mr Holmes said: “I can't run, I can't walk, I can't do anything except watch TV and eat,” he explained.