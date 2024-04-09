‘Eclipse sickness’: Social media users report symptoms, but is it real?

Social media users who say they watched Monday's solar eclipse have claimed that the phenomenon affected their health.

Many said the cosmic overlap caused them to suffer insomnia and headaches in so-called “eclipse sickness" even before the celestial event.

Similarly to other eclipses, some users also said the event tampered with their menstrual cycles.

Nasa has previously said there is no physical relationship between a total solar eclipse and health "any more than there is a relationship between your health and a new moon."