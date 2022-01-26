Pilot glides over beautiful ancient Egyptian architecture

This stunning footage shows a paramotor pilot gliding over beautiful ancient Egyptian architecture including the Pyramids and the Sphinx.

Yanis Terzis captured the incredible videos when he travelled to Cario and Luxor in Egypt for a paramotor event.

Mr Terzis used his trusty GoPro Hero 10 attached to his helmet to film himself soaring over The Pyramids and Sphinx in Cairo, and the Luxor temple in Luxor.

During the flight over the Pyramids Yanis even got close enough to the top to touch the World Wonder.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here