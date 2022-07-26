Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wife

Elon Musk has laughed off suggestions he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin.

The Tesla founder was forced to comment after the Wall Street Journal reported that his friendship with Mr Brin had ended over the alleged affair.

Mr Musk referred to the story as “total bs”, tweeting that he and Mr Brin “were at a party together last night”.

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” he added.

