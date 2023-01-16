Martin Lewis warns energy bills are 'set to rise before they fall'

Martin Lewis has warned households that energy bills are expected to get worse before they get better.

“Let’s be very plain - energy bills are set to rise before they fall. They will go higher than they are right now”

The wholesale rates at which gas and electricity retailers buy energy from the suppliers have dropped, he said.

However, speculation that this means prices will drop for customers is down to people looking at the “wrong” graph, he explained.

The MoneySavingExpert founder explains how the system works in this clip from Good Morning Britain.

