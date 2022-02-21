This is the moment a group of friends saved an oystercatcher bird that had its beak stuck in an oyster.

The metal detectorist pals found the stricken wading bird in Canvey Island, Essex, on Saturday morning.

Dave Isbell, Dan Perkins and Gary Smith,known as the Treasure Island Tector Squad, saw the bird’s bill stuck in an oyster.

They have a long beak and specialise in eating shellfish, particularly cockles and mussels.

They were able to help free it with a key fob before the grateful bird flew off.

