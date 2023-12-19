Dr Hilary urges for change in ‘immoral’ law on assisted dying

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Dr Hilary Jones has urged politicians to change the UK’s “immoral” law on assisted dying after Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is considering the option if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition.

“It’s immoral to make people suffer because we have these laws,” Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (19 December).