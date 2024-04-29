CCTV footage shows the moment a machete thug tried to rob a store, before being trapped inside by a heroic shopkeeper and brave passers-by.

The knifeman was caught on camera storming into Taas Express with another armed accomplice in Smethwick, West Midlands on 18 April.

The video shows him demanding “We’re going to stab you up, give me the f***ing money” while his accomplice begins helping himself to items from the shelves.

However, a quick-thinking staff member leaps around the counter and out of the store before pulling the door tightly shut behind to trap the robbers.

West Midlands Police said a 17-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed pending further inquiries.