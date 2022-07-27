Lego models of Lionesses unveiled in Windsor ahead of Euro 2022 final

Lego models of England's Lionesses were unveiled by Legoland Windsor ahead of the Euro 2022 final on Sunday (29 July).

Those visiting the resort will now be able to see figures of team, who beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final, in their new Miniland attraction.

The team will take on either France or Germany in the final line of the tournament at Wembley Stadium, kicking off at 5pm.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that Trafalgar Square will host 7,000 fans for a live-screening of the match.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.