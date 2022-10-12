Man brought to tears as he meets biological grandfather on his birthday

A Washington man was brought to tears as his biological grandfather, whom he had never met, surprised him by turning up at his door on his birthday.

Footage shows Alex Pacetti, 28, meeting his grandfather Michael for the first time

The surprise meeting was arranged by Mr Pacetti’s wife Hannah.

Mr Pacetti’s reunion came after his father, Jimmy Lund, who was adopted, traced his biological parents.

After Mr Lund met Michael in 2021, it was arranged for Mr Pacetti to meet him too.

