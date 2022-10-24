Curious otters mesmerised by large fish in aquarium tank

Wild otters were fascinated by the sight of fish almost twice their size at an aquarium in Singapore.

Footage shows the family of aquatic mammals mesmerised as they watched fish swimming across a tank at the Big Fish Aquarium at Gardens by the Bay on 15 October.

Patrick Ng, who saw the interaction, said: “The otters could not believe their eyes when they saw the large fish. They’re used to seeing smaller river fish.”

“Maybe they wanted a taste of the big meal.”

