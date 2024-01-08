A newly engaged couple were left upset when they were split up on a plane - despite paying extra to sit next to each other.

Kiran Kapoor took to TikTok to share her annoyance after her seats were switched so a mother could be seated closer to her children.

“My man and I bought seats together but a mom asked the flight attendant to switch our seats so she could be closer to her kid,” she wrote, sharing a video from the plane which appeared to show husband-to-be Ankush sitting behind her.

“The flight attendant switched us without asking. Now we’re sitting apart because they refused to speak to us when we asked what happened.”

Ms Kapoor’s video has caused a stir, amassing over 800,000 views on TikTok alone.