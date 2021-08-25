Playground Games has released a preview of Forza Horizon 5‘s gameplay and their new colourful controller ahead of its November launch.

To coincide with the launch, a special Limited Edition controller for the game will be released.

Inspired by the fireworks of the Horizon Festival, the controlled features a transparent yellow finish with pink and blue buttons.

Lighting effects will play off the Xbox button from the rumble motors.

The controller also has rubberised grips styled after racing car wheels.

Nabbing the controller will net you an exclusive Forza DLC.