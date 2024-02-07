Frankie Bridge reveals doctors discovered ‘really rare’ tumour in her neck

Frankie Bridge has shared that doctors recently discovered a "really rare" tumour in her neck.

Speaking on Tuesday's (6 February) Loose Women, the Saturdays singer, 35, revealed that medical staff found a lump in her neck after she reported having constant headaches.

The mother-of-two said that the tumour was thankfully found to be benign as she recounted her terrifying experience.

Frankie revealed that it was discovered when she was on her own with the children as her husband Wayne Bridge was away

"I did go straight to, 'oh God I'm gonna die'," Frankie added.