Several of Freddie Mercury's prized possessions are set to be auctioned off.

Around 1,500 items that belonged to Queen's lead singer will be on display for the public before they go up for auction at Sotheby's in September.

Mercury’s former girlfriend and longtime friend, Mary Austin, inherited his estate and is now helping to organise the sale of the singer’s personal collection.

The collection includes rare items such as the frontman's iconic costumes, Adidas trainers and never-before-seen drafts of lyrics to Queen's most popular hits — from "We Are The Champions" to "Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mr Mercury's Tiffany & Co. moustache comb and Pablo Picasso's 1962 linocut Jaqueline Au Chapeau Noir which hung in the kitchen of the singer's Garden Lodge home in Kensington, London, are also set to be auctioned off.