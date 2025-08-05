Book Club come together to throw a Macmillan Coffee Morning with a difference

After witnessing the incredible support Macmillan Cancer Support gave her university friend when his dad was diagnosed with cancer, Taragh, the founder of The Brunch Book Club, was inspired to bring her book club friends together to host a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

What surprised her most was how simple it was to organise: a few friends, good food and great company. The event quickly turned into a joyful gathering full of laughter and warmth, proving that fundraising for such a vital cause can be as fun as it can be meaningful.

